Cong. Peterson discusses the future of agriculture
Congressman Collin Peterson addressing area farmers at last week’s event in Marshall.
By Lacey Barke
Contributing Writer
Tensions are building, farms are closing and prices are rising. Time is running out for farmers nationwide, as they are faced with tough decisions brought on by even tougher weather and foreign trade. At Congressman Collin Peterson’s May 31 town hall meeting in Marshall, he attempted to explain how United States agriculture got to where it is now and what Midwest farmers should expect moving forward.
“I know you are all wanting the specifics of what’s going on here so you can make your decisions and unfortunately I’m probably going to disappoint you,” the current head of the Agriculture Committee said. “I’m not going to be able to tell you exactly but I can give you some indication of where I think this is heading.”
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
