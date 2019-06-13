Cornell appointed acting police chief of Lake Benton
June 13, 2019
Dallas Cornell was appointed Acting Police Chief at Monday night’s special city council meeting.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton City Council met for a special meeting on Monday, June 10. The meeting was called following the resignation of Police Chief Tony Sievert.
Discussion focused on the pros and cons of a local police department versus contracting with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off
