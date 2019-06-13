Cornell appointed acting police chief of Lake Benton



Dallas Cornell was appointed Acting Police Chief at Monday night’s special city council meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for a special meeting on Monday, June 10. The meeting was called following the res­ignation of Police Chief Tony Sievert.

Discussion focused on the pros and cons of a local police depart­ment versus contracting with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department…

