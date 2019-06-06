Deadlines to register for Saddle Horse Holiday tourneys coming



A softball tournament will be held on Saturday, June 15 in memory of Ken Krog. Register your team today.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Saddle Horse Holiday is just around the corner. The events are being revitalized to make the fun last. It is time to think about some of the competitive events that will take place during Saddle Horse week.

A second round has been added to the annual Hidden Horseshoe Hunt to keep the fun going all week long. The first clue will be released on Tuesday, June 11…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.