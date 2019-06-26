Elmer Lehrke

April 15, 1926 – June 22, 2019

Elmer F. Lehrke, age 93 of Waconia, passed away Saturday, June 22 at the Waconia Good Samaritan Center.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 28 at Living Christ Lutheran Church (820 Lake Drive) in Chanhassen, with Rev. Mark Tewes as officiant. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waco­nia, and Friday, one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will be in Pioneer Cemetery in Chanhassen.

Elmer Fred Lehrke was born April 15, 1926 in Hollywood Township of Carver County, the son of Elmer and Alvina (Braun) Lehrke. He was baptized on May 2, 1926 at St. John Lutheran Church in Hol­lywood Township, with Ernst Braun, Fritz Raether and Meta Braun as his sponsors.

Elmer was united in mar­riage with Phyllis Umland on Jan. 21, 1961 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dav­enport, Iowa. This union of 58 years was blessed with son Joel.

Elmer operated the family farm in Hollywood Township, raising Holstein dairy cattle and crops. His love for farming never faded, even as Phyllis and he had been residents of Westview Acres in Waco­nia for the past 10 years. He was proud of his ani­mals and of providing for his family.

Elmer was an active member of St. John Lu­theran Church in Holly­wood Township, where he had served as an elder and sang in the church choir, which his wife Phyllis di­rected for many years. In earlier years he had played baritone in a commu­nity band. Elmer enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheepshead. He cherished time with his grandchil­dren Nate and Natalie. El­mer will be remembered for his always positive and kind nature that saw the positive in everything.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Alvina Lehrke; brother Raymond Lehrke; sisters and brothers-in-law Flor­ence and Rueben Narr and Ethel and Earl Emich; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law William and Christy Umland.

Elmer is survived by his loving family—wife Phyllis Lehrke of Waconia; son and daughter-in-law Joel and Heidi Lehrke of Chanhas­sen; grandchildren Nate Lehrke of Landstuhl, Ger­many, and Natalie Lehrke of Chanhassen; nieces and nephews Duane (Arlene) Narr, Corrine Allen, Donald (Nancy) Narr, David Narr, Cheryl (David Gutzmann) Klemp, Judy (Bruce) Pease, John (Janet) Umland, Julie (Norman) Krause, Peter Umland, Mark (Shelly) Umland; many great niec­es and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Serving as casket bear­ers will be Nate Lehrke, Natalie Lehrke, Judy Pease, Bruce Pease, Donald Narr, David Narr, Peter Umland and Mark Umland.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh. com