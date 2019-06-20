It was a bigger, better Saddle Horse Holiday in Lake Benton

June 20, 2019

Miss Lake Benton and her court— Gabby Wieme, Alexis Christensen and Emily Miller. The judges, Cricket Raschke and Ashly Nordmeyer, commented that all three ladies did a wonderful job. “It was a difficult decision to make,” they said.

By Shelly Finzen
After years of declining atten­dance, the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce and Saddle Horse Holiday planning committee gave the Saddle Horse Holiday week­end a refresh. Some of the tradi­tional events were eliminated or modified and new events and ac­tivities were added. The location of Saturday’s main events was changed as well. Preliminary information suggests that the weekend as a whole was a “great success,” according to Chamber Coordinator Karen Lichtsinn.

The Miss Lake Benton Pageant was privately held on Wednes­day, June 12…

Mayor Bob Worth prepared for another dunking in the Lake Benton Public Library’s dunk tank.

