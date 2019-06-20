Dec. 23, 1964 – June 9, 2019

Kristi Ann Eich, age 54 of Brookings, South Dakota, passed away Sunday, June 9 at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. Mon­day, June 17 at Rude’s Fu­neral Home in Brookings. Memorial visitation was held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12 p.m. Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Mon­day, June 17 at Memorial Hill Cemetery, Lake Ben­ton. Rude’s Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

Kristi Ann Hendrickson was born Dec. 23, 1964 in Brookings, South Da­kota to Monroe and Eva (Maemets) Hendrickson. Kristi grew up on the fam­ily farm near Lake Poin­sett, and attended school in Estelline, South Dakota. She loved being with the farm animals and spend­ing time on the shores of Lake Poinsett. Kristi moved to Estelline with her mother shortly after her father passed away in 1972. “Henri”, as she was known by her friends from Estelline, graduated from Estelline High School in 1983. Kristi attended col­lege at South Dakota State University. She started working at Daktronics in Brookings, South Dakota in 1988, where she worked in various areas over her 31-year career.

Kristi loved music, and she loved cats, dogs and all animals. She was a diehard Green Bay Pack­ers fan. Kristi had a great compassion for people and animals. She was very kind-hearted and her gentle spirit will be dearly missed. With Kristi’s great compassion, she contin­ued to show how kind she was by being a major organ and tissue donor to help prolong and save oth­er people’s lives.

Kristi is survived by her sister Mona Hendrickson of Brookings, South Da­kota; her brother Mike Hendrickson of Brookings, South Dakota; along with her family members in Estonia; four cousins and their families in Detroit, Michigan; family members of Kelly Eich; and all of her special friends.

Kristi was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Kelly.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome. com