L.A. Amundson invests in the future of local communities



The 2019 L.A. Amundson Scholarship recipients are (from left) Jayla Prosch ($1,500), Samantha Schindler ($1,500), Katelyn Grooters ($1,500), Evan Gray ($1,000), Jared Christensen ($3,000) and Jared Hauswedell ($2,000). Not pictured are Emmala Gunnare ($1,500) and Sarah Engels ($2,000).

By Shelly Finzen

On Monday, June 3, First Security Bank of Lake Benton presented the 2019 L.A. Amundson Scholarships to area seniors and first-year college students. To receive a scholarship, the student’s parent(s) must have their primary banking relationship with First Security Banks. Six students were present to receive the awards. They were Jayla Prosch, Samantha Schindler and Katelyn Grooters, all who attended E-LB; Evan Gray, Moorhead; and Jared Christensen and Jared Hauswedell, both from RTR. Not pictured are Emmala Gunnare, RTR, and Sarah Engels, Minneota.

