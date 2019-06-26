Lake Benton Girls Fastpitch team brings home another championship



The Lake Benton fastpitch softball team brought home their fouth consecutive Madison Interlakes Championship title last weekend. Pictured left to right in front are Coach Mike DeZeeuw, Mandi Miller, Adrianna Johnson, Jasmine Jensen, Mariah Zeinstra, and No. 27— the Spirit of Liz Prins who was unable to be there on Sunday, held by Austin Johnson. In back are Coach Mike Versaevel, Paige Ahrendt, Keylee Rossow, Abagail Turner, Lauren Powers, Shelby Versaevel, Coach Seth Shriver and Coach Jerid Johnson.

By Jerid Johnson

On Saturday and Sun­day June 15-16, the 18u Lake Benton Girls Fast­pitch Team traveled once again to Madison, South Dakota to take part in the Interlake’s Youth Fastpitch Tournament.

The first game of pool play would see the ladies from Lake Benton show their dominance right away by scoring 16 times in the top half of inning number one versus the Winner Warriors. Each player had at least one hit and scored a run in the 21-1 three-in­ning rout of the Warriors.

