Lake Benton police chief submits his resignation at Monday’s meeting
June 6, 2019
Jason Overby of Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water spoke to the council about the reasons for increasing water rates.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, June 3 at the Heritage Center. Jason Overby of Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water spoke to the board about the reasons behind the increasing water rates. Currently, the bulk rate of the water is $2.56/1,000 gallons of water used. It will go up to $2.66/1,000 gallons. Municipalities do not pay a base cost, which rural customers pay.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
