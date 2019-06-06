Lake Benton School says goodbye to a friend and family member



In her 43 years of teaching in the area, Mrs. Borresen had the opportunity to teach many who would later become coworkers. Here are Principal Jeff Hansen, fourth grade teacher Sandy Carpenter, fifth grade teacher Jennifer Castle, Borresen, second grade teacher Alissa Christianson, kindergarten teacher Rochelle Drietz and paraprofessional Cindy Nielsen.

By Shelly Finzen

After 28 years together, Lake Benton School said goodbye to music and band teacher Marijane Borresen last Thursday, May 30. A celebration, in which current and former staff and administration who worked with Marijane were invited, was held at Lake Benton Elementary.

