Lincoln County property taxes reported on at Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting
Bruce Nielsen presented the changes in the 2019 property tax rates (payable in 2020) during the Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting on Tuesday, June 18.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lincoln County Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting was held Tuesday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. No members of the public attended the meeting, but County Assessor Bruce Nielsen reported on changes in Lincoln County property taxes for 2019, payable in 2020.
According to Nielsen’s report, the 2019 total levy in Lincoln County is $5,672,867. The 2019 County Tax Capacity is 14,898,506 and the taxable market value in Lincoln County is $1,738,307,852. The total market value is $1,785,571,500.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off
admin login