Lincoln County property taxes reported on at Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Board of Appeal and Equal­ization meeting was held Tuesday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. No members of the public attended the meet­ing, but County Assessor Bruce Nielsen reported on changes in Lincoln County property taxes for 2019, payable in 2020.

According to Nielsen’s report, the 2019 total levy in Lincoln County is $5,672,867. The 2019 County Tax Capacity is 14,898,506 and the taxable market value in Lincoln County is $1,738,307,852. The total market value is $1,785,571,500.

