LLEC held their annual meeting June 5
June 13, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative, Inc. held its 80th annual meeting on June 5 at the headquarters in Tyler. Patrons were treated to an evening meal, a gift bag and door prizes at the event. President Sandy Ludeman welcomed the crowd and announced that 153 voting members had registered as present, constituting a quorum. Candidates were elected to three-year terms on the Board of Directors. In District 1, Kathleen Schreurs was elected over Tony McChesney; in District 2 James Rokeh was elected running unopposed; in District 3, Merv Anderson was elected over Barry Gronke, as announced by LLEC Attorney Mike Cable.
