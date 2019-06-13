LLEC held their annual meeting June 5

By Mark Wilmes

Lyon-Lincoln Electric Co­operative, Inc. held its 80th annual meeting on June 5 at the headquarters in Tyler. Patrons were treated to an evening meal, a gift bag and door prizes at the event. President Sandy Ludeman welcomed the crowd and announced that 153 voting members had registered as present, constituting a quorum. Candidates were elected to three-year terms on the Board of Direc­tors. In District 1, Kathleen Schreurs was elected over Tony McChesney; in District 2 James Rokeh was elected running unopposed; in Dis­trict 3, Merv Anderson was elected over Barry Gronke, as announced by LLEC At­torney Mike Cable.

