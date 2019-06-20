Many hot topics discussed by the city council at Monday’s meeting



The water shutoff valve at Dezeeuw Softball Complex was pulled out of the ground sometime during Sunday’s parade. This caused the water to be shut off at Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park and campground most of Sunday. Anyone with any information about the damage should contact the Lake Benton Police Department or the Lake Benton City Office.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton City Coun­cil met for their regular meeting on Monday, June 17. According to the agenda, the meeting was expected to immediately go into closed session following the Pledge of Allegiance; however, under advice from legal counsel that closed session was not nec­essary, the meeting remained in open session.

A purchase agreement with Henry Sollie Post No. 10 of the American Legion to purchase the former Lake Benton Com­munity Center and the Veterans Memorial in front of the build­ing for $27,500 was presented to the trustees…

