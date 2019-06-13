Mark Trautman

June 22, 1954 – May 31, 2019

Mark V. Trautman, age 64 of rural Lake Benton, died unexpectedly on Fri­day, May 31 at Tyler Avera Hospital in Tyler. Memori­al visitation was Wednes­day, June 5, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton., followed by the memorial service at 12 p.m. Private family inurnment was held in the St. John Immanuel Cemetery. Arrangements were with Hartquist Fu­neral Home–Lake Benton.

Mark Virgil Trautman was born June 22, 1954 in Brookings, South Da­kota to Virgil and Eleanor (Palmer) Trautman. Mark grew up on the family farm near Lake Benton, and at­tended school in Lake Ben­ton, graduating in 1972. Following high school, Mark attended the Univer­sity of Minnesota-Morris. He received his certificate in accounting, then re­turned to Lake Benton to farm. Mark farmed with his cousins Joel and Byrl Koster until 1985, when he began his own farming practice. On July 23, 1988, Mark married Ellie Martin at First Lutheran Church in Marshall. The couple continued to farm and live in rural Lake Benton. In 1990, Mark’s life changed when he was blessed with the birth of the couple’s son, Brock Martin. Mark dedicated his life to being a father, teaching him about the Lord and spending as much time as possible tak­ing him hunting, fishing, golfing, camping, and play­ing baseball, and spend­ing time with him at the family cabin in northern Minnesota. During those years, the Trautman farm was honored as a Century Farm. Mark and Brock grew and sold the famous Trautman Sweet Corn in Lake Benton on the corner of Highways 75 and 14.

Mark was a man who took great pride in his church and community. He was the church treasurer for several years, taught Sunday School, was ac­tive in the choir, and was a member of the church council. He served on the Verdi Township Board for several years as treasurer, and served as one of the di­rectors of the Community Wind North organization. Mark was a family man at heart, and had a great love of spending time with his sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. He had a special love for his golden retriever, Maddy.

Mark passed away sud­denly at Avera Tyler Hos­pital on Friday, May 31, at the age of 64 years, 11 months and nine days.

He is lovingly remem­bered by his wife Ellie; his son Brock (Mary Bjorum) Trautman; his siblings— Pam (Richard) Hansen of Horace, North Dakota, Wanda (Gary) Hansen of Greybull, Wyoming, Glo­ria (Chuck) Gackstetter of Tyler, Dean (Karla) Traut­man of Clear Lake, South Dakota, Colin Trautman of Shell, Wyoming, and Thea (Randy) Keifer of Ty­ler; his many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many other loving friends and family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother- and father-in-law, and his niece Paula Trautman. He will be missed by many. Blessed be his memory.

Mark lived by his chosen Confirmation verse: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” — Josh­ua 1:9