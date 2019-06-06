Mark Trautman
June 6, 2019
Mark V. Trautman, age 64 of rural Lake Benton, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 31 at the Tyler Avera Hospital in Tyler.
A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. A memorial service will follow the visitation on Wednesday, June 5, starting at 12 p.m. at church. A private family inurnment will be held in St. John Immanuel Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Hartquist Funeral Home–Lake Benton. To read Mark’s life history and sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
