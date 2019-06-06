Mark Trautman

Mark V. Trautman, age 64 of rural Lake Benton, died unexpectedly on Fri­day, May 31 at the Tyler Avera Hospital in Tyler.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. A memorial service will follow the visitation on Wednesday, June 5, start­ing at 12 p.m. at church. A private family inurnment will be held in St. John Im­manuel Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Hartquist Funeral Home–Lake Benton. To read Mark’s life history and sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuner­al.com.

