Monte Krog

May 6, 1954 – May 11, 2019

Monte Loren Krog was born May 6, 1954, the third of Estella and Leon Krog’s four boys. The fam­ily farmed 600 acres seven miles north of Lake Ben­ton. Monte loved telling stories about life growing up on the farm, and was very proud of the strong work ethic developed as a member of a family work­ing the land. Though small of stature, Monte was a dedicated athlete, play­ing quarterback and point guard for Lake Benton High School and pitching for several fast-pitch soft­ball teams. His family were members of Diamond Lake Lutheran Church. Af­ter graduating from high school in 1972 he attended South Dakota State, where he was a member of the freshman basketball team. After a year, he left college for a hospital-based ra­diology technologist pro­gram in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. While living there, he became an active long distance bicyclist.

Monte loved growing up in a small town sur­rounded by family and a close-knit community, yet something in him yearned to see the world. In 1976 he participated in Bike­centennial, an 82-day, 5,000-mile cross-country bicycling journey, which ended in Washington, DC. He got a job there as an x-ray technologist and be­came friends with other cyclists, eventually travel­ing and biking in Europe a number of times. He also met a nurse, Lynn Nussle. They married in 1982, re­locating to Seattle, Wash­ington two years later.

Monte began work run­ning a CT scanner at a Seattle hospital, where he stayed for the next 30 years. He and Lynn both worked part-time, prefer­ring to share in caring for their two children, Tor and Kiersten. Monte coached both children in soccer, basketball and baseball/ softball for 12 years. He also continued to be a very active bicyclist, commuting to work by bike and going on multiple long-distance bike trips in many different parts of the United States and other countries. In fact, Monte bicycled from Seattle to Lake Benton for his 40-year high school re­union in 2012!

Monte was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Seattle, serving as Sunday School teacher and property committee member. He had a very active retirement life. He volunteered at a home­less shelter and baked cookies every week at the Ronald McDonald House, but mainly he just enjoyed himself. He went on daily bike rides alone or with one of many friends, at­tended sporting events at nearby U of WA, read countless books and on rainy days liked to watch old Andy Griffith re-runs. He maintained very close relationships with his chil­dren and old friends, and he and Lynn traveled ex­tensively.

It was while traveling with Lynn that Monte suf­fered a devastating stroke. He died on May 11 in Gravedona, Italy.

He is survived by his wife Lynn; daughter Ki­ersten; son Tor and his fiancée Kara; his brothers Steve (Sharon), Kevin and Marty (Pam); in-laws Eric, Jo, Ingrid, Chris, Karin and Andrew; nieces and neph­ews Ike, Zachary, Chase, Tessa, Kelly, Tara, Brooke, Ashley and Dalton; half-brother Trevor and neph­ew Kobe; and many Krog and Lee cousins.

Monte will be buried at Diamond Lake Cemetery next year on June 20, 2020.