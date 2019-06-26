Monte Krog
Monte Loren Krog was born May 6, 1954, the third of Estella and Leon Krog’s four boys. The family farmed 600 acres seven miles north of Lake Benton. Monte loved telling stories about life growing up on the farm, and was very proud of the strong work ethic developed as a member of a family working the land. Though small of stature, Monte was a dedicated athlete, playing quarterback and point guard for Lake Benton High School and pitching for several fast-pitch softball teams. His family were members of Diamond Lake Lutheran Church. After graduating from high school in 1972 he attended South Dakota State, where he was a member of the freshman basketball team. After a year, he left college for a hospital-based radiology technologist program in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. While living there, he became an active long distance bicyclist.
Monte loved growing up in a small town surrounded by family and a close-knit community, yet something in him yearned to see the world. In 1976 he participated in Bikecentennial, an 82-day, 5,000-mile cross-country bicycling journey, which ended in Washington, DC. He got a job there as an x-ray technologist and became friends with other cyclists, eventually traveling and biking in Europe a number of times. He also met a nurse, Lynn Nussle. They married in 1982, relocating to Seattle, Washington two years later.
Monte began work running a CT scanner at a Seattle hospital, where he stayed for the next 30 years. He and Lynn both worked part-time, preferring to share in caring for their two children, Tor and Kiersten. Monte coached both children in soccer, basketball and baseball/ softball for 12 years. He also continued to be a very active bicyclist, commuting to work by bike and going on multiple long-distance bike trips in many different parts of the United States and other countries. In fact, Monte bicycled from Seattle to Lake Benton for his 40-year high school reunion in 2012!
Monte was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Seattle, serving as Sunday School teacher and property committee member. He had a very active retirement life. He volunteered at a homeless shelter and baked cookies every week at the Ronald McDonald House, but mainly he just enjoyed himself. He went on daily bike rides alone or with one of many friends, attended sporting events at nearby U of WA, read countless books and on rainy days liked to watch old Andy Griffith re-runs. He maintained very close relationships with his children and old friends, and he and Lynn traveled extensively.
It was while traveling with Lynn that Monte suffered a devastating stroke. He died on May 11 in Gravedona, Italy.
He is survived by his wife Lynn; daughter Kiersten; son Tor and his fiancée Kara; his brothers Steve (Sharon), Kevin and Marty (Pam); in-laws Eric, Jo, Ingrid, Chris, Karin and Andrew; nieces and nephews Ike, Zachary, Chase, Tessa, Kelly, Tara, Brooke, Ashley and Dalton; half-brother Trevor and nephew Kobe; and many Krog and Lee cousins.
Monte will be buried at Diamond Lake Cemetery next year on June 20, 2020.
