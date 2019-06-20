NAPS program offers new Lincoln County locations
June 20, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
More Lincoln County senior citizens have easier access to a new service beginning next week. The Minnesota Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors (NAPS) will have a pickup location in all four major communities beginning next week. NAPS recently added delivery locations in Hendricks and Lake Benton.
The NAPS program is a nutrition assistance program just for seniors…
The NAPS program is a nutrition assistance program just for seniors…

For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
