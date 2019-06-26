Pyrotechnic display lit up the night sky



Pyrotechnic Display of Clear Lake created and presented a breathtaking fireworks display for the opening of Saddle Horse Holiday.

By Shelly Finzen

On Friday, June 14, Lake Ben­ton had the enjoyment of a fire­works display to kick off the Saddle Horse Holiday weekend. NextEra Energy generously do­nated the funds for this display. While fireworks displays have been part of small-town America since the earliest beginnings of the country, the cost of insurance and the regulations surround­ing fireworks displays makes it more and more difficult for small towns to enjoy. Fortunately, Lake Benton partnered with Pyro­technic Display, Inc., based out of Minnesota. But what is the story behind fireworks displays?

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), “It is believed that the first natu­ral ‘firecrackers’ were bamboo stalks that when thrown in a fire, would explode with a bang because of the overheating of the hollow air pockets in the bamboo.”…

