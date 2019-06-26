Pyrotechnic display lit up the night sky
Pyrotechnic Display of Clear Lake created and presented a breathtaking fireworks display for the opening of Saddle Horse Holiday.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
On Friday, June 14, Lake Benton had the enjoyment of a fireworks display to kick off the Saddle Horse Holiday weekend. NextEra Energy generously donated the funds for this display. While fireworks displays have been part of small-town America since the earliest beginnings of the country, the cost of insurance and the regulations surrounding fireworks displays makes it more and more difficult for small towns to enjoy. Fortunately, Lake Benton partnered with Pyrotechnic Display, Inc., based out of Minnesota. But what is the story behind fireworks displays?
According to the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), “It is believed that the first natural ‘firecrackers’ were bamboo stalks that when thrown in a fire, would explode with a bang because of the overheating of the hollow air pockets in the bamboo.”…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off
