Relay Leadership Team for 2019



Pictured is the 2019 Relay For Life of Lincoln County Leadership Team. From left to right in front are Senior Community Development Manager Jennifer Evans, Co-Chair Kathy Wilmes, Co-Chair Jacki Studemann, Mark Wilmes and David Blees; in back are Julienne Prosch, Priscilla Osland, Bev Jerzak, Lola Hindbjorgen, Chuck DeBates, Rochelle Borresen, Travis Studmann and Monica Pollack. Not pictured are Skylar Borresen, Doreen Burg, Kathy Christiansen, Chrissy Christianson, Brenda Citterman, Barb Desmet, Gary Heffele, Jen Longstreet, Ila Possail, Marie Rybinski, Laralynn Skorczewski, Ardy Sorensen and Jenifer Vollmer. This year’s Relay For Life Event will be held in Ivanhoe at Gilson Field on June 28.

Filed under Community Comments Off