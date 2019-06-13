Rethwisch & Son Lumberyard, the first stop for all your building needs



Rethwisch & Son is excited to announce the Grand Opening of the lumberyard this Friday. The crew includes Mark Serie, Jacqueline Connell, Austin Rethwisch, Darrel Krotzer, Doyle Jurrens, Laura Rethwisch, Curtis Rethwisch and Jennifer Gunnink. Maddie, the official greeter, is in front on the right. Kim Drietz was unavailable for the photo.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Less than a year ago, Lake Benton was at risk of losing its hardware store and lumberyard. Last October, Curtis and Laura Rethwisch and their son Austin purchased both businesses with the intention of combining them into one go-to place for DIYers and contractors alike. Rethwisch & Son is pleased to announce that the lumberyard portion of the business will open for business on Friday, June 14.

“We are excited to announce after a very long winter and busy season transitioning the General Store, we are holding an open house for contractors on June 13 from 3-5 p.m.,” they said, with a Grand Opening celebration being held on Friday. The Showroom and the Barn will be open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.