Two teams found some luck

The Hidden Horseshoes for Round One were turned in Wednesday morning. Pictured above with Karen Lichtsinn are Caedmon Bressler, Dawsen Bloom and Raph Johnson. The team won $25 in Chamber Bucks and each member received a Lake Benton T-shirt. The winner of Round 2, pictured below with the Hidden Horseshoes, is Brooklyn Schmidt, who also won a Lake Benton T-shirt and $25 in Chamber Bucks. Congratulations to all!

