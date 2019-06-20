Two teams found some luck

June 20, 2019

Hidden Horseshoe Winners Round 1 2019

The Hidden Horseshoes for Round One were turned in Wednesday morning. Pictured above with Karen Lichtsinn are Caedmon Bressler, Dawsen Bloom and Raph Johnson. The team won $25 in Chamber Bucks and each member received a Lake Benton T-shirt. The winner of Round 2, pictured below with the Hidden Horseshoes, is Brooklyn Schmidt, who also won a Lake Benton T-shirt and $25 in Chamber Bucks. Congratulations to all!

Hidden Horseshoe winner Round 2

