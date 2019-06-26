Wildcats end their season with a win against Mitchell



The Wildcats finished the regular season with a win at home this past weekend.



Wildcat Sports

By Michael Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats ended their regular season with a victory over the Dakota Bulldogs Sat­urday in Lake Benton by a score of 48-0. The Wild­cats are currently in third place in the Western Divi­sion with a 5-3 record. The Dakota Bulldogs traveled from Mitchell, South Da­kota shorthanded, as only 13 players made the trip. The Bulldogs’ record is now 0-7.

