Wildcats end their season with a win against Mitchell
June 26, 2019
The Wildcats finished the regular season with a win at home this past weekend.
Wildcat Sports
By Michael Tiedeman
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats ended their regular season with a victory over the Dakota Bulldogs Saturday in Lake Benton by a score of 48-0. The Wildcats are currently in third place in the Western Division with a 5-3 record. The Dakota Bulldogs traveled from Mitchell, South Dakota shorthanded, as only 13 players made the trip. The Bulldogs’ record is now 0-7.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Sports | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login