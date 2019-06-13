Wildcats lose close battle
June 13, 2019
Submitted by
Michael Tiedeman
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats traveled to Harrisburg, South Dakota Saturday to take on the Sioux Empire Crusaders, who they had defeated earlier in the season. The Wildcats came up short after finding themselves down by a score of 26-12 with only 5:43 remaining in the game.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
