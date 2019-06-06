Wildcats outlast Warriors
June 6, 2019
Submitted by Michael Tiedeman
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats traveled to Madison, South Dakota to take on the new Madison Warriors team. They had just faced this team before the league bye. The Wildcats won the first game 18-0 in Lake Benton, but this game would be much closer.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 20-0 lead at half-time, but the Warriors found their offense in the second half of the game…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
