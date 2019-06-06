Wildcats outlast Warriors

Submitted by Michael Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats traveled to Madison, South Dakota to take on the new Madison War­riors team. They had just faced this team before the league bye. The Wildcats won the first game 18-0 in Lake Benton, but this game would be much closer.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 20-0 lead at half-­time, but the Warriors found their offense in the second half of the game…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.