Wildcats record falls to 4-3
June 20, 2019
The Wildcats’ season record fell to 4-3 last Saturday, following a loss to the undefeated Watertown Rebels.
Mike Tiedeman
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats fell to the undefeated Watertown Rebels by a score of 33-19 in Lake Benton Saturday night. The Wildcats lost earlier in the season to the Rebels, who are now 7-0. The Wildcats also lost last weekend to the Crusaders, 26-24, to give them a 4-win, 3-loss season so far as they head into their last game of the regular season. The Wildcats are currently in third place in the Western Conference.
Filed under Sports
