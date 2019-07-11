A girl and her horse going far together



Gabby Wieme has been involved in rodeos since she was 13 years old. Wieme will be competing in barrel racing at a Canistota, South Dakota rodeo this weekend.

By Shelly Finzen

Girls and horses belong together, or so some would say. And when the girl and horse work well together, they can go places. That is what has been taking place for Gabby Wieme and her horse Twister.

Weime is the 16-year-old daughter of Shaun and Nicole Slegers of Lake Benton. She is a junior at RTR High School in Tyler. Weime has four siblings, Riley Engbarth, Andrew Wieme, and Emily and Kensley Slegers. She also has three fur-baby family members, Oreo, Chipper and Tank. When she is not on the back of her horse, Wieme is active in FCCLA, FFA, and FCA in school, and she works at ExpressWay in Lake Benton.

