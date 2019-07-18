A space adventure with Mr. Twister

July 18, 2019

mr twister DSC_0012 (1)
Mr. Twister, center, took the Summer Rec and Lake Benton Public Library Summer Reading Program participants to outer space with his balloon fun on Monday, July 15. Pictured are Space Ranger Eleanor Riley, left, and Queen of the Space Worms Sydney DeVries, right, helping him out with his super space story.

