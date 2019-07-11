Acting Police Chief position eliminated at early morning special city meeting



The Lake Benton City Council held a special early morning meeting on Monday, July 8 to discuss the current police department situation.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton City Council held an early morning special council meeting on Monday, July 8. There were two items on the agenda: 1) REVIEW/ ACT on Elimination of Temporary Police Chief Position and 2) DISCUSS Temporary Coverage by Lincoln County. Trustee Rosie DeZeeuw was not present at the meeting, due to holiday travelling plans.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Bob Worth opened the meeting by requesting a motion to eliminate the temporary (acting) police chief posi­tion. Trustee Dave Enke re­sponded that he had a few questions that he needed answered before he could make a decision.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.