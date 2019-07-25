Annual Benton-Fremont/Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous Aug. 2-4
July 25, 2019
Don’t miss the traditional buffalo stew feed and corn boil, which will take place at Hole-in-the-Mountain Park.
The 21st Annual Benton-Fremont/Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous on Aug. 2-4 at the Hole-in-the- Mountain County Park in Lake Benton. Come enjoy the rich history of our local area and take a trip thru time, right here in Lake Benton. The free event is open to the public and will feature many area artisans and entertainers. Come out and view historic demonstrations and enjoy local entertainment. Bring your entire family for this fun-filled weekend.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
