Annual Benton-Fremont/Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous Aug. 2-4



Don’t miss the traditional buffalo stew feed and corn boil, which will take place at Hole-in-the-Mountain Park.

The 21st Annual Ben­ton-Fremont/Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous on Aug. 2-4 at the Hole-in-the- Mountain County Park in Lake Ben­ton. Come enjoy the rich history of our local area and take a trip thru time, right here in Lake Benton. The free event is open to the public and will feature many area artisans and entertainers. Come out and view historic demon­strations and enjoy local entertainment. Bring your entire family for this fun-filled weekend.

