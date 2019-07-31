Arlane Lindemann

Sept. 21, 1922 – July 25, 2019

Arlane M. Lindemann, age 96 of Lake Benton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25 at Divine Providence Health­care Center in Ivanhoe. A funeral service was held Monday, July 29, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton.

Arlane Mary Lindemann was born Sept. 21, 1922, to George and Sarah (Wart­ner) Peters on a farm in Ash Lake Township near Lake Benton. She was bap­tized and later confirmed at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lake Benton. She attended country school at District 4. On Dec. 23, 1941, Arlane married El­mer Petersen in Lake Ben­ton and this union was blessed with two children, Karen and Ron. The couple farmed in Diamond Lake Township of Lincoln Coun­ty until Elmer’s death on Nov. 19, 1976. In 1977, she moved into Lake Ben­ton, and on Aug. 8, 1978, Arlane married Bill Linde­mann. Bill preceded her in death in 1988. On Thurs­day, July 25, Arlane passed away peacefully at Divine Providence Healthcare Center in Ivanhoe at the age of 96 years, 10 months and four days.

Arlane was a member of Diamond Lake Lutheran Church, which later was part of Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton, where she was a mem­ber of the ladies’ circle. She belonged to Diamond Lake Knitting Club and played short-stop on the Diamond Lake softball team. She liked to garden, and always helped Elmer milk cows when they were farming. Many of her fam­ily members will treasure the handmade afghans gifted to them by Arlane.

Arlane is remembered by her children, Karen (David) Duus of Tyler and Ronald (Caren) Petersen of Lake Benton; step-sons Ron and Richard Lindemann; five grandchildren—Jodi Haag, Nicole Petersen, Jeremy Duus, Angie Winter and Zoe Petersen; 23 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; sis­ter Vonnie (Dick) Walker of Chico, California; broth­er George (Nancy) Peters of Tyler; and many other friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Elmer Pe­tersen and Bill Lindemann; two grandsons, Daniel Duus and Guy Petersen; step-son Bob Lindemann; and sister Lorraine Krog.