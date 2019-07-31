Arlane Lindemann
Sept. 21, 1922 – July 25, 2019
Arlane M. Lindemann, age 96 of Lake Benton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25 at Divine Providence Healthcare Center in Ivanhoe. A funeral service was held Monday, July 29, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at Diamond Lake Cemetery in Diamond Lake Township near Lake Benton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hartquist Funeral Home – Lake Benton Chapel. To view Arlane’s full life history or sign an online registry, please visit www. hartquistfuneral.com.
Arlane Mary Lindemann was born Sept. 21, 1922, to George and Sarah (Wartner) Peters on a farm in Ash Lake Township near Lake Benton. She was baptized and later confirmed at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lake Benton. She attended country school at District 4. On Dec. 23, 1941, Arlane married Elmer Petersen in Lake Benton and this union was blessed with two children, Karen and Ron. The couple farmed in Diamond Lake Township of Lincoln County until Elmer’s death on Nov. 19, 1976. In 1977, she moved into Lake Benton, and on Aug. 8, 1978, Arlane married Bill Lindemann. Bill preceded her in death in 1988. On Thursday, July 25, Arlane passed away peacefully at Divine Providence Healthcare Center in Ivanhoe at the age of 96 years, 10 months and four days.
Arlane was a member of Diamond Lake Lutheran Church, which later was part of Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton, where she was a member of the ladies’ circle. She belonged to Diamond Lake Knitting Club and played short-stop on the Diamond Lake softball team. She liked to garden, and always helped Elmer milk cows when they were farming. Many of her family members will treasure the handmade afghans gifted to them by Arlane.
Arlane is remembered by her children, Karen (David) Duus of Tyler and Ronald (Caren) Petersen of Lake Benton; step-sons Ron and Richard Lindemann; five grandchildren—Jodi Haag, Nicole Petersen, Jeremy Duus, Angie Winter and Zoe Petersen; 23 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister Vonnie (Dick) Walker of Chico, California; brother George (Nancy) Peters of Tyler; and many other friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Elmer Petersen and Bill Lindemann; two grandsons, Daniel Duus and Guy Petersen; step-son Bob Lindemann; and sister Lorraine Krog.
