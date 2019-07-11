Bud Fehrman

June 10, 1934 – July 5, 2019

Durwood “Bud” Feh­rman, age 85 of Ash Lake Township, Lincoln County, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5 in Ash Lake Township. Visitation was Tuesday, July 9, 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., all at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation will con­tinue one hour prior to the funeral service, which will be held Wednesday, July 10, 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. In­terment will be in Diamond Lake Cemetery in Diamond Lake Township, rural Lake Benton.

Durwood “Bud” Louis Fehrman was born June 10, 1934 to Louis and Meda (Babcock) Fehrman in Dia­mond Lake Township, Lin­coln County. He was raised and lived most of his life in Diamond Lake Township and Ash Lake Township, Lincoln County, with the exception of two years he spent in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1958 to Ardis June Johnson at Diamond Lake Lutheran Church. They farmed in Diamond Lake Township until 1985 when they moved in to Lake Ben­ton, where they resided until Ardis’ death on July 10, 2009. He then moved to Ash Lake Township, where he started farming again after 35 years of excavat­ing work for Pat Sterzinger Excavating, D&G Excavat­ing, and A&C Excavating. He farmed until November 2018, when he retired. He continued to live at home until June 24, when he en­tered into hospice care. He passed away peacefully at Paul and Sandy’s home on Friday, July 5, at the age of 85 years and 25 days, after battling lung cancer.

Bud was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Through the years he was a member of the Arco Elevator Board, the Buffalo Ridge Two Cyl­inder Club, and Henry Sol­lie American Legion Post 10. Bud was a South Da­kota State Golden Gloves boxing champion as well as an avid bowler for over 50 years. Another one of his passions was restoring and pulling antique John Deere tractors; he won over 300 trophies in over 30 years of competition. One of his unique talents was wa­ter-witching, and he also played many years of fast-pitch softball with the Lake Benton Green Team. Bud was known for his sense of humor. His favorite saying in high school was, “I want to be bashful, but the girls won’t let me.” He was also known to say, “If you can’t run with the big dogs, stay on the porch.”

Bud is lovingly remem­bered by his four children— Paul (Sandy) Fehrman of Lake Benton, Lisa (Loren) Hansen of Redwood Falls, Jay Fehrman of Arden Hills, and Jon (Jessie Jo) Fehrman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; special friend Mavis Bruen­ing of Marshall;12 grand­children— Sara, Amanda, Dan, Christina, Jenna, Tan­ner, Callie, Louise, Kendra, Ethan, Twillight and Neil; four great-grandchildren— Gage and Abbie Hanson and Cohen and Alec Erickson; and one sister, Mary Ann Koopman of Ivanhoe. He was preceded in death by his wife Ardis; his parents Louis and Meda; one son, Vernon, and one daughter-in-law, Lori Fehrman.