July 17, 1951 – July 18, 2019

Eldon Wellberg, age 68 of Tyler, passed away Thursday, July 18 at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone. Visita­tion will be held Tuesday, July 30, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service and mem­ory sharing at 6:30 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 31, 10 a.m. at St. John’s Evan­gelical Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Private interment will follow at Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton. Arrange­ments have been entrust­ed to Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel. To view Eldon’s full life his­tory, please visit www. hartquistfuneral.com.

He will be remembered by his sisters, Betty Rogge of Manteno, Illinois and Naomi Tsantir (Kostas Tsantir) of Minneapolis; nieces and nephews Con­nie Rogge, Paul Rogge, Pam Jentsch, Michael Rogge, Tim Rogge, Anna Tsantir, Tom Rogge and Dean Tsantir; and count­less close friends.