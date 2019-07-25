Eldon Wellberg
July 17, 1951 – July 18, 2019
Eldon Wellberg, age 68 of Tyler, passed away Thursday, July 18 at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service and memory sharing at 6:30 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 31, 10 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Private interment will follow at Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel. To view Eldon’s full life history, please visit www. hartquistfuneral.com.
He will be remembered by his sisters, Betty Rogge of Manteno, Illinois and Naomi Tsantir (Kostas Tsantir) of Minneapolis; nieces and nephews Connie Rogge, Paul Rogge, Pam Jentsch, Michael Rogge, Tim Rogge, Anna Tsantir, Tom Rogge and Dean Tsantir; and countless close friends.
