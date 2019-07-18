Elkton 14u are winners!



The Elkton 14u baseball team won the Class B VFW Northeast South Dakota region baseball tournament that took place in Bryant/Castlewood, South Dakota, July 6-7. Their three wins—30-3 against Webster, 7-5 against Castlewood and 16-4 against Hamline—earned them a place in the VFW Class B state tournament, which will be in Elkton, South Dakota this Friday and Saturday. Team members pictured left to right in front are Sam Nibbe, Garrett Neill, Logan Kuehl, Aiden Erickson, Austin Johnson, Riley Hunter and Lucas Anderson; in back are Coach Brandon Stuefen, Coach Devon Sopko, Ryan Krog, Charlie Harming, Jack Hemmen, Jacob Timm, Levi Jaacks and Coach Scott Stuefen.

