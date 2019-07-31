Elkton 14U wins the State VFW Championship



The team gave Coach Scotty a Gatorade bath after winning the championship.

Submitted by

Jerid Johnson

The Elkton 14u Baseball Team played in the 2019 South Dakota State VFW Championship Game in Elkton, South Dakota on Sunday, July 21 and came out as champions.

In the opening round game on Friday night un­der the lights, the Elks would match up for the third time this season against Canova. Elkton had won both of the previous match-ups and the third would play out in a similar way. As the higher seeded team, the Elks would be the home team…

