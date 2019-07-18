Engineer It! 4-H Day Camp

Participants in the Engi­neer It! Day Camp learned about different types of engineers, simple ma­chines, and how to work together to solve different challenges. This day camp was held July 9 at the Hole-in-the-Mountain Park Cha­let in Lake Benton with 13 youth participants.

Participants learned about what an engineer is and what they do. We learned about civil en­gineers, mechanical en­gineers, aerospace engi­neers, chemical engineers, and industrial engineers…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.