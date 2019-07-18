Engineer It! 4-H Day Camp
July 18, 2019
Participants in the Engineer It! Day Camp learned about different types of engineers, simple machines, and how to work together to solve different challenges. This day camp was held July 9 at the Hole-in-the-Mountain Park Chalet in Lake Benton with 13 youth participants.
Participants learned about what an engineer is and what they do. We learned about civil engineers, mechanical engineers, aerospace engineers, chemical engineers, and industrial engineers…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off
