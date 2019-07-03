Glenn Krog
Glenn Krog, age 84 of Lake Benton, passed away Thursday, June 20 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visitation was Monday, June 24, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Funeral service was Tuesday, June 25, 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment was in Diamond Lake Cemetery, rural Lake Benton.
Glenn Ledet Krog was born May 4, 1935 to Jorgen and Selma (Jensen) Krog on the family farm in Diamond Lake Township, rural Lake Benton, where he would continue to reside for his entire life. He was baptized and confirmed at Diamond Lake Church and continued to be a lifelong member at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Glenn graduated from Lake Benton High School in 1952 and furthered his education at the South Dakota School of Agriculture in Brookings, South Dakota (now SDSU), graduating in 1954. Following his schooling, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps before returning to his career in agriculture. Glenn was blessed to have the guidance of his father as they raised cattle and crops together for several years prior to Jorgen’s retirement. Being a good steward of the land was of great importance to Glenn and he always made sure to farm as river-friendly and ecologically responsible as possible. He was passionate about supporting the next generation of farmers by offering them opportunities and wisdom regarding farming. Glenn continued to farm until just prior to receiving his angel wings on Thursday, June 20 at the age of 84 years, one month, and 16 days.
Aaaanyway…(as Glenn would say) he will always be remembered for his dedicated involvement and generous support of his community, local organizations, and projects including Farm Bureau (honorable lifetime membership), Diamond Lake Township Board, Diamond Lake Cemetery Board, Diamond Lake Church restoration project, Southwest Minnesota Initiative Foundation, and many more. He was honored as Citizen of the Year in 2009; as Grand Marshal of the yearly parade; and recognition at the 2013 Lake Benton Area Foundation Gala.
Glenn loved to visit with his friends over coffee; he enjoyed a good Sudoku puzzle or a game of cribbage. Glenn was very proud of his 100% Danish heritage, and flew the Danish flag at Diamond Lake funerals for all the other Danes. Glenn lived a simple life and didn’t care about material possessions. He was more interested in helping those less fortunate and giving time and support to a good charity. Glenn touched many lives with his genuinely kind spirit. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his brother Dale (Karen) Krog of Tracy; niece Carla (Steve) Thein of Owatonna; great-niece Madelyn and great-nephew Mason; and many extended relatives and friends. He was greeted in Heaven by his parents and nephew, Lance Krog.
All memorials will be forwarded by the family to various charities and organizations that were important to Glenn.
