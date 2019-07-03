May 4, 1935 – June 20, 2019

Glenn Krog, age 84 of Lake Benton, passed away Thursday, June 20 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visi­tation was Monday, June 24, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Funeral service was Tuesday, June 25, 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment was in Diamond Lake Cemetery, rural Lake Benton.

Glenn Ledet Krog was born May 4, 1935 to Jor­gen and Selma (Jensen) Krog on the family farm in Diamond Lake Town­ship, rural Lake Benton, where he would continue to reside for his entire life. He was baptized and con­firmed at Diamond Lake Church and continued to be a lifelong member at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Glenn gradu­ated from Lake Benton High School in 1952 and furthered his education at the South Dakota School of Agriculture in Brookings, South Dakota (now SDSU), graduating in 1954. Fol­lowing his schooling, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps before returning to his career in agriculture. Glenn was blessed to have the guidance of his father as they raised cattle and crops together for several years prior to Jorgen’s re­tirement. Being a good steward of the land was of great importance to Glenn and he always made sure to farm as river-friendly and ecologically respon­sible as possible. He was passionate about support­ing the next generation of farmers by offering them opportunities and wisdom regarding farming. Glenn continued to farm until just prior to receiving his angel wings on Thursday, June 20 at the age of 84 years, one month, and 16 days.

Aaaanyway…(as Glenn would say) he will always be remembered for his dedicated involvement and generous support of his community, local or­ganizations, and projects including Farm Bureau (honorable lifetime mem­bership), Diamond Lake Township Board, Diamond Lake Cemetery Board, Dia­mond Lake Church resto­ration project, Southwest Minnesota Initiative Foun­dation, and many more. He was honored as Citizen of the Year in 2009; as Grand Marshal of the yearly pa­rade; and recognition at the 2013 Lake Benton Area Foundation Gala.

Glenn loved to visit with his friends over coffee; he enjoyed a good Sudoku puzzle or a game of crib­bage. Glenn was very proud of his 100% Dan­ish heritage, and flew the Danish flag at Diamond Lake funerals for all the other Danes. Glenn lived a simple life and didn’t care about material pos­sessions. He was more in­terested in helping those less fortunate and giving time and support to a good charity. Glenn touched many lives with his genu­inely kind spirit. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his brother Dale (Karen) Krog of Tracy; niece Carla (Steve) Thein of Owaton­na; great-niece Madelyn and great-nephew Ma­son; and many extended relatives and friends. He was greeted in Heaven by his parents and nephew, Lance Krog.

All memorials will be forwarded by the family to various charities and orga­nizations that were impor­tant to Glenn.