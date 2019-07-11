May 27, 1930 – July 4, 2019

Harry Hansen, age 89 of Hendricks, passed away Thursday, July 4 at the Hendricks Nursing Home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 12 at Christ Lutheran Church in Hendricks with Rev. David Christenson offi­ciating. Burial will be in Diamond Lake Cemetery, rural Lake Benton. Visita­tion will be 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Hendricks Hospital Chapel in Hendricks. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Hendricks is entrusted with the arrangements.

Harry William Hansen was born May 27, 1930 near Elkton, South Da­kota to Charlie and Ingrid (Bonde) Hansen. He was united in marriage to Bes­sie Haack on Dec. 5, 1948 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton.

He is survived by his chil­dren— Bill (Carolyn) Han­sen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Marla Henne of Hendricks, Jon (Jennifer) Hansen of Marshall, and Craig (Lisa) Hansen of Ivanhoe; son-in-law John Rooney of Oakes, North Dakota; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchil­dren; one sister, Eunise Samana of San Mateo, California; brother-in-law Arnie Haack; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Haack and Jean Lichtsinn; and many nieces and nephews.