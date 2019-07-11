Harry Hansen
May 27, 1930 – July 4, 2019
Harry Hansen, age 89 of Hendricks, passed away Thursday, July 4 at the Hendricks Nursing Home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 12 at Christ Lutheran Church in Hendricks with Rev. David Christenson officiating. Burial will be in Diamond Lake Cemetery, rural Lake Benton. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Hendricks Hospital Chapel in Hendricks. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Hendricks is entrusted with the arrangements.
Harry William Hansen was born May 27, 1930 near Elkton, South Dakota to Charlie and Ingrid (Bonde) Hansen. He was united in marriage to Bessie Haack on Dec. 5, 1948 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton.
He is survived by his children— Bill (Carolyn) Hansen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Marla Henne of Hendricks, Jon (Jennifer) Hansen of Marshall, and Craig (Lisa) Hansen of Ivanhoe; son-in-law John Rooney of Oakes, North Dakota; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Eunise Samana of San Mateo, California; brother-in-law Arnie Haack; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Haack and Jean Lichtsinn; and many nieces and nephews.
