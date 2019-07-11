Hey kids, let’s play ball!



The coach-pitch team recently finished their season. Pictured in front are Logan McConnell, Macy Nordmeyer, Sylas Determan, Brady Eickhoff and Gabe Johnson; in back are Coach Aubrey Schindler, Brystel Kuehl, Whyatt Halling, Merrick Bloom, Elizabeth Determan, Quinn Slegers, Stella Sik and helper Madi¬syn Nielsen. Not pictured are Jackson Olson and Griffin Rouge.

Filed under Community, Sports Comments Off