Hey kids, let’s play ball!
July 11, 2019
Filed under Community, Sports
The coach-pitch team recently finished their season. Pictured in front are Logan McConnell, Macy Nordmeyer, Sylas Determan, Brady Eickhoff and Gabe Johnson; in back are Coach Aubrey Schindler, Brystel Kuehl, Whyatt Halling, Merrick Bloom, Elizabeth Determan, Quinn Slegers, Stella Sik and helper Madi¬syn Nielsen. Not pictured are Jackson Olson and Griffin Rouge.
