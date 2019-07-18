It was the summer of ‘69…



The 1969 graduating class of Verdi High School held a 50-year class reunion over the weekend at Jackpot Junction. Classmates in attendance, pictured left to right in front, are Jim Roggenbuck (Teacher/Coach/ Principal), Kathy (Johnson) Johnson, Joyce (Erks) Morris, Nancy (Smith/Johnson) Clipper, Luanne (Cauwels) Bebensee, Barb (Henningsen) Plueger and Karen (DeZeeuw) Brandt; in back are Ron Oye, Wayne Serie, Don Julius, Eugene Boltjes, Jim Berkenpas, Alan Hewitt, Carol (DeZeeuw) Hokenson, Audrey Iler, Cathi (Willert) Krick, Linda (Winans) Floden and Mark Powell. Everyone enjoyed an evening of catching up with long-time friends. We have lost three classmates; they are Lowell Trageser, Les Meyer and Homer Leinen.

