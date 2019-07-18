It’s big and green and coming to Lake Benton this month



Gena Maria Koeberl of Tyler and Alan Riedel of Brookings, South Dakota rehearsing a scene as Fiona and Shrek.

By Shelly Finzen

What’s big and green and coming to Lake Benton later this month? It’s “Shrek: The Musical,” of course. The Lake Benton Opera House’s summer musical opens in just eight days and seats are already filling up for all shows.

“Shrek” is a fun story that celebrates equality. It features an ogre, Shrek, played by Alan Riedel of Brookings, South Dakota, and a princess, Fiona, played by Gena Marie Koeberl of Tyler. The show is directed by Mark Wilmes of Tyler and has a cast of 58 people on stage and several who work behind the scenes.

