Lake Benton 18u ladies bring home another championship



Lake Benton brought home another championship on Saturday, June 22. The Lake Benton 18u softball team defeated several teams to bring home the 2019 Watertown Throwdown Championship. Pictured left to right in front are Liz Prins, Mariah Zeinstra, Adrianna Johnson and Mandi Miller; in back are Paige Ahrendt, Morgyn Carson, Jasmine Jensen, Keylee Rossow, Abagail Turner and Lauren Powers.

Lake Benton Girls Fastpitch

By Jerid Johnson

On Saturday, June 22 the Lake Benton 18u soft­ball team traveled to Wa­tertown, South Dakota to compete in the Throw­down Tournament. The opening game of pool play would have the ladies fa­ceoff again against the Riv­erdogs from Sioux Falls, South Dakota in a rematch from the previous week in Madison, South Dakota. Lake Benton chose to bat first and wasted no time in jumping out to a five-run lead on hits from Adrianna Johnson, Keylee Rossow, Liz Prins, Paige Ahrendt, Abagail “Aba” Turner and Jasmine Jensen. Pitcher Adrianna Johnson and the defense would shut down the Riverdog offense 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 1st inning. It is always a high priority of the defense to get the opposing team out quickly especially after scoring in the top of the inning. Thirteen batters would come to the plate in the top of the second inning to plate eight more runners with the big blows coming on a double from Rossow and a deep triple off of the bat of Prins. In the circle, Johnson would continue to stifle the Riv­erdog batters and keep their zero on the board.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.