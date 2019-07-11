Lake Benton School will miss you, Mrs. Rouge



First grade teacher Deb Rouge submitted her resignation last month. She has been involved in the Lake Benton School District nearly all of her life.

By Shelly Finzen

After 11 years as a student, several years as a paraprofessional and 32 years as a teacher, Lake Benton School’s Deb Rouge made a tough decision. She needed to retire early due to health reasons. After being part of the school system for so long, Mrs. Rouge’s absence will be felt this fall.

Rouge said she has spent almost her entire life in the Lake Benton School System…

