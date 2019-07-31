LBAF awards $6,500 in grants



Lake Benton Elementary School received several grants for a variety of projects and purchases. Pictured are Darcy Miller with the Lake Benton Area Foundation (LBAF); Alissa Christianson, second grade, who received $100 for updates to her classroom; Deb Rouge, first grade, who received $600 for a new Promethian Board for her classroom; Jennifer Castle, fifth grade, who received $300 for mat manipulatives; Angie Coe, third grade, who received $600 for Chromebooks; and Jess Gums of the LBAF. Not pictured is Shelly Finzen, School Librarian, who received $200 to add new audiobooks to the school’s library collection.

Lake Benton Area Foun­dation is proud to an­nounce its 2019 grant re­cipients. Grants are made annually from earnings from the LBAF’s endow­ment fund. Donations are always welcome.

We are pleased to award a total of $6,500 to the fol­lowing applicants:

• City of Lake Benton-Cemetery Mowing and Maintenance – $500

• LB School Library- up­dates for print/audio – $200

• LB School Fifth Grade- Math Manipulatives – $300

• LB School Third Grade-tech update for Chrome­books – $600

• LB Comm. Services-computer for Dining Club – $500

• LBVE School play­ground fence – $500

• LB School Second Grade class updates – $100

• LB Junior Achievement curriculum – $450

• LB School First Grade class Promethean Board – $600

• LB Opera House to up­date wireless microphone system – $1,000

• LB Legion to replace flags – $1,250

• LB Lake Association for a new boat dock – $500

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Don Evers of Henry Sollie Post No. 10 of the American Legion accepted a grant check in the amount of $1,250 from the LBAF for the purchase of replacement flags for Memorial Hill.