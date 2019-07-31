LBAF awards $6,500 in grants
Lake Benton Elementary School received several grants for a variety of projects and purchases. Pictured are Darcy Miller with the Lake Benton Area Foundation (LBAF); Alissa Christianson, second grade, who received $100 for updates to her classroom; Deb Rouge, first grade, who received $600 for a new Promethian Board for her classroom; Jennifer Castle, fifth grade, who received $300 for mat manipulatives; Angie Coe, third grade, who received $600 for Chromebooks; and Jess Gums of the LBAF. Not pictured is Shelly Finzen, School Librarian, who received $200 to add new audiobooks to the school’s library collection.
Lake Benton Area Foundation is proud to announce its 2019 grant recipients. Grants are made annually from earnings from the LBAF’s endowment fund. Donations are always welcome.
We are pleased to award a total of $6,500 to the following applicants:
• City of Lake Benton-Cemetery Mowing and Maintenance – $500
• LB School Library- updates for print/audio – $200
• LB School Fifth Grade- Math Manipulatives – $300
• LB School Third Grade-tech update for Chromebooks – $600
• LB Comm. Services-computer for Dining Club – $500
• LBVE School playground fence – $500
• LB School Second Grade class updates – $100
• LB Junior Achievement curriculum – $450
• LB School First Grade class Promethean Board – $600
• LB Opera House to update wireless microphone system – $1,000
• LB Legion to replace flags – $1,250
• LB Lake Association for a new boat dock – $500
Don Evers of Henry Sollie Post No. 10 of the American Legion accepted a grant check in the amount of $1,250 from the LBAF for the purchase of replacement flags for Memorial Hill.
