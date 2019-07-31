Lincoln County Fair begins this week



It’s fair time! Check out all the great events planned for this year.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



It’s fair time again! The Lincoln County Fair is the perfect time for Lincoln County youth to showcase their knowledge and talents. There’s something for everyone at this year’s Lincoln County Fair.

The fair began with non-livestock judging and the livestock interviews, which took place on Tuesday, July 30. Exhibits and their awards are on display in the 4-H Exhibit Building until Sunday. The club displays and awards are also on display in the 4-H Exhibit Building.

