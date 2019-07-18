Lincoln County farmers are struggling and need our support



Lincoln County farmers continue to struggle with the less-than-ideal weather conditions.

By Shelly Finzen

Lincoln County farmers are drowning. They are drowning in too much rain after too much late spring snow, drowning in debt and drowning in stress. Our farmers are struggling, which could trickle down to impact every local business in Lincoln County.

According to Branch President of First Security Bank, Lake Benton, Brooks Bennett, we are in a down ag economy. This means that most of the farmers are barely covering the expenses of their operations with the revenues they take in each harvest…

