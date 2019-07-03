Lincoln County represented at GMRPT Commission’s quarterly meeting



The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission met last Wednesday, June 26, at Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park. Pictured from left are Commission Executive Director Renee Mattson, Commission Chair Tom Ryan of Byron, and Lincoln County Parks Supervisor Daryl Schlapkohl.

By Shelly Finzen

The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPT) met for their quarterly meeting on Wednesday, June 26. The meeting was held at the Chalet located at Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park of Lake Benton, which was recently designated as a regional park. In addition to the members of the commission, Lincoln County Board Chair Mic VanDeVere and Lincoln County Parks Supervisor Daryl Schlapkohl attended the meeting, as well as Vince Robinson, Teresa Schreurs and Lisa Graphenteen with Development Services, Inc. (DSI).

Schlapkohl, who has worked with the Lincoln County Parks system since 1979, spoke to the commission about the county park…

