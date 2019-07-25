Mulder on student case study team which triumphs at international competition



South Dakota State University’s student case study team won the International Food and Agribusiness Management Association’s competition in June in Hangzhou, China. Making up the team were, from left, Derek Nehring, a senior from Parker, South Dakota; Richard Mulder, a graduate student from Lake Benton; Nikita Medvedev, a graduate student from Tallin, Estonia; and Austin Broin, a May 2019 graduate from Dell Rapids, South Dakota.

South Dakota State Uni­versity’s student case study team wanted to better last year’s performance at the International Food and Agribusiness Management Association’s competition— and it did.

Four students from the Ness School of Management and Economics, including two who competed in 2018, comprised the first SDSU team to win the competition at June’s IFAMA World Con­ference in Hangzhou, China. The feat is underscored given none of the previous four SDSU teams advanced to the final round.

