Nelvin Van Ruler

Nelvin D. Van Ruler, age 69 of Lake Benton, passed away Tuesday, July 23 at his home.

Visitation was Sunday, July 28, 4-7 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Pipestone. Mass of Chris­tian Burial was Monday, July 29, 10:30 a.m. at the church. A private burial will be at a later date at Chandler Memorial Cem­etery in Chandler.

A private burial will be at a later date at Chandler Memorial Cem­etery in Chandler.

