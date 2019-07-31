Nelvin Van Ruler
July 31, 2019
Nelvin D. Van Ruler, age 69 of Lake Benton, passed away Tuesday, July 23 at his home.
Visitation was Sunday, July 28, 4-7 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Pipestone. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, July 29, 10:30 a.m. at the church. A private burial will be at a later date at Chandler Memorial Cemetery in Chandler.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel. To view Nelvin’s full life history or sign an online registry, please visit www. hartquistfuneral.com.
