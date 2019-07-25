New fencing to be installed at School Park this fall



The Lake Benton School Board discussed adding an additional short bus route for the 2019-20 school year.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, July 17. Board mem­ber Steven Hurd was absent.

After months of discussion and research, the board approved in­stalling approximately 300 foot of fencing around School Park, plus two gates and two back-stops behind the street-side basketball hoops. According to Superintendent Loy Woelber, the fence will “go all the way across the south and go all the way across the north.” Gates will be installed in both sections of fencing to allow easy access to the power supply and water supply for community events…

