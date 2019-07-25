New squad car purchase approved by the county board



Teresa Schreurs spoke to the county board concerning the final steps for the Small Cities Grant for rental rehabilitation.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Board of Commission­ers met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 16. Teresa Schreurs of DSI, Inc. spoke to the board regarding the final steps needed for the Small Cit­ies Grant that will fund rental rehabilitations in Tyler and Lake Benton. According to Schreurs, the grants are first-come-first-served and are open to anyone who agrees to the grant requirements and is a landlord.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.